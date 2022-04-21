Bollywood has a few rumoured couples who are often spotted together at public events while some get flirty on each other’s social media posts others keep it a secret. Now the newest rumoured couple in the tinsel town is Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Rumour mills are abuzz with news of Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter dating the Gully Boy actor. While there’s no official confirmation of their relationship, their latest post on Instagram has now sparked dating rumours. Scroll down to know more.

Siddhant Chaturvedi on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared a picture of him enjoying a vacation in the mountains and Navya Naveli Nanda commented on it. He wrote, “There’s a bench on a hilltop somewhere, Waiting for our old age conversations…#SiddyChats / S / #MyNotes.”

Take a look at the picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

Even though Navya’s comment was nothing more than an emoji of a smiling sun it was enough to spark dating rumours. Eagle-eyed netizens who noticed Navya’s comment started linking the two of them together. A user wrote, “We know you two are dating,” while another wrote, “yeah, they r dating!” “Caught red-handed.”

Further adding to the fuel, Navya Naveli Nanda shared a photo on her Instagram handle with a mountain view in the backdrop. She was seen donning an adorable beanie, and Siddhant Chaturvedi commented on the post with an emoji.

She shared the pic with a caption, “photographed by the 💫” and added ‘On the moon’, as the location tag of her post. Siddhant Chaturvedi too shared a reel and wrote, “Apna Mann aur Moon dono clear!” Now, both of their Instagram posts relate to the moon. Hints much?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

