Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news of his grandson, Agastya Nanda, making his feature film debut with the Zoya Akhtar directorial ‘The Archies’.

The legend penned a tweet putting all speculations to rest. However, he deleted his tweet moments later

The domino effect started with producer-director Reema Kagti sharing a picture of the clapboard from the sets of her and Zoya‘s production The Archies with the details of the first scene. The original font of the comics has been used in the title.

Sharing the picture, Reema Kagti wrote, “Archie’s #shootstarts #TigerBaby’s first solo production #partnerincrime @zoieakhtar @Netflix.”

A fan used the picture in question and made a picture edit hinting the film’s starcast as Agastya Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, and Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Amitabh Bachchan retweeted the fan edit with the caption, “Agastya .. a new chapter begins in your life and there cannot be greater joy among us all .. my blessings my love and my wishes ever .. do well .. AND keep the flag flying !!!”

But, given the stringent policies of film production, Amitabh Bachchan had to take down his tweet.

