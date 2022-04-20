Yesterday was a day of celebration for all the Shah Rukh Khan fans. It was his second film after Pathaan that got announced. The superstar will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s comedy flick, Dunki. And it stars Taapsee Pannu as the leading lady, who is finally fulfilling her dream after 10 long years. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Taapsee made her big Bollywood debut with Chashme Badoor (2013). Ever since she’s proved her acting chops with successful projects like Badla, Manmarziyaan, Thappad, Mulk, Saand Ki Aankh amongst others. She had worked under SRK’s production house but had been manifesting to do a film with him for a long time.

The dream is finally coming true as Dunki witnessed its official announcement yesterday. Getting emotional about the same, Taapsee Pannu took to her Twitter and shared an emotional post on her journey as she is finally finding her place with the Rajkumar Hirani film co-starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Taapsee Pannu wrote, “Yes it’s hard to make it till here, n it’s harder when u r all by yourself but then a superstar once said “अगर किसी चीज को शिद्दत से चाहो तो पूरी कायनात तुम्हे उससे मिलाने में लग जाती है” cheers to honesty, hard work and perseverance. Almost 10 साल लगे but finally “All is Well””

A fan even shared a GIF of Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee posing for a picture for Badla announcement and wrote, “Been wishing you to be cast opposite him since seeing you two in Badla promotion days, look so good together 🫶🏼 And you are an amazing actor, you earned it. Seeing this tweet I like you even more. Congratulations on dream coming true & all the best 💫”

So happy for you girl 🥰 Been wishing you to be cast opposite him since seeing you two in Badla promotion days, look so good together 🫶🏼 And you are an amazing actor, you earned it. Seeing this tweet I like you even more. Congratulations on dream coming true & all the best 💫♥️ pic.twitter.com/rJaRSwQNmE — ❥ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸ𝐢ω𝐢 𓀠 (@JacyKhan) April 19, 2022

Dunki will witness its big release on Christmas, 2023.

