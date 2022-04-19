Less than a week ago, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took their 5-year relationship to the next level by tying the marital knot. While earlier today we told you that RK is back to fulfilling his work commitments, we now tell you that the new Mrs is also back to work. The Highway actress was snapped at Mumbai’s private airport as she jets off to resume prior obligations.

Advertisement

Reportedly flying to Jaisalmer to complete the shoot for Dharma Productions’ Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, this marks the actresses’ first public appearance post marriage and fans are going gaga over it. Dressed in a simple pink and white chudidaar set, the actress complemented the look with block-heeled jootis, a bag and a radiant smile. However, some fans aren’t pleased with it. Here’s what they have to say.

Advertisement

Commenting on these recent airport pictures of the just married Alia Bhatt, one netizen wrote, “Shaadi ke baad first Appreance kartr time chudidaar dress pehna zaruri hai kya.” Another added, “1st look after marriage – sooo ordinary”

A few eagle-eyed fans also notice how the newlywed Alia Bhatt made her first public appearance post marriage without adorning her forehead with sindoor or wearing her mangal sutra or bangles. Noticing this, one user wrote, “lgra nhi h iski shadi hui h na hi mangal sutra na hi sindoor👏” Another commented, “No proof she is married.”

Further talking about the missing pieces that are seen on all new brides, another added, “Are itni jaldi chuda bhi utaar diya.” A fourth wrote, “Looking very pretty ❤️ but bangles and sindoor missing.” A fifth questioned, “Sindoor to h nhi Maang me kahe ki beautiful 🙄” Another added, “Abhi newly married h mam but look bilkul acha nhi h na sindoor na bangles na mangalsutra abhi shadi hui h abhi se sb nikal diya not good.”

Some more such comments on Alia Bhatt’s picture included, “Kahin se new dulhan n lag rahi h,” “Sindoor nhi lagaya,” “Chudia kha hai,” and more. Check out her recent airport look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

On the work front, Alia was last seen on the silver screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Her upcoming next includes Brahmāstra alongside hubby Ranbir Kapor, Darlings and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,

What are your thoughts on Alia Bhatt’s first public appearance look post-wedding to Ranbir Kapoor? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Jayeshbhai Jordaar Trailer Out! Ranveer Singh As Unusual Hero Will Do Anything To Save His Unborn Baby Girl

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube