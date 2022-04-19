Rocking star Yash is currently getting a great response from all around the world for his latest release KGF Chapter 2. The film has shattered major box office records by collecting over 500 crores in all the languages within a few days. However, Sanjay Dutt – who plays the main antagonist Adheera in the action movie, says the numbers don’t excite him. He even speaks about his plans of reviving heroic films in Bollywood after looking at the success of South films.

The Prashanth Neel directorial is a sequel to the 2018 film of the same name. The Kannada language film also features, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. The movie follows Rocky, who, after establishing himself as the kingpin of the Kolar Gold Fields, must retain his dominance against rivals and government officials.

Meanwhile, KGF Chapter 2 star Sanjay Dutt says the massive box office collections don’t matter to him and tells News18, “The last two years have been bad for all of us. So I hope we are all happy and we make money. At the same time, I don’t think about the numbers. I feel the box-office collections are for producers. As an actor what matters to me the most is that my work should get appreciated. When the audience loves my work, that makes me the happiest.”

Most recently Sanjay Dutt who launched his own production house Three Dimension Motion Pictures claims that he wants to make films with larger than life heroes in Bollywood just like the recent south blockbuster films.

He says, “The idea is to make mass entertainers. The idea is to get the macho hero back. I have been doing action for almost five decades now and along with contemporaries, we started off with the heroism and the heroic roles. I realised we just stopped making such films. And I am trying to revive that.”

Citing the examples of Pushpa, RRR and KGF Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt explains, “These films are all about heroism and the South industry has been consistently doing it. So why have we forgotten it? I became a hero because of this genre and I feel it has to come back.”

