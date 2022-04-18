RRR [Hindi] has another ace record up its sleeves as it has already crossed the 250 crores in the fourth weekend. Meanwhile, 4 crores* more came on Sunday. As a result, the overall collections now stand at 254.09 crores*. This is phenomenal indeed as till about one week before the release of the film, it had seemed like 150-175 crores would be at par result for the SS Rajamouli directed film. However, once the film exceeded expectations to open at 20.07 crores and then went on to enjoy a weekend of 75.57 crores, better things were on the cards.

Advertisement

The job has been done for the film and these are bonus numbers that are coming in now. By the look of things, over 15 crores more should be added to its lifetime which will help it cross the 270 crores milestone next. The Hindi version has in fact sustained better than expected since last week and two partial holidays in between have helped the cause as well. The competition is quite tough in the form of KGF: Chapter 2 [Hindi] but still the limited count of shows allocated to it are sufficient enough for it to keep bringing in moolah one day at a time.

Advertisement

As long as RRR still manages to keep its head over the 1.50 crore mark on each of the next four weekdays, it would be quite some satisfactory fourth week run for the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer.

Superhit.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2 Box Office (Worldwide): Yash’s Epic Saga Touches 500 Crore Milestone, Many More To Come!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube