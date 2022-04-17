KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Day 4 (All Languages) Early Trends: It’s been a treat to witness Yash starrer smash records at the ticket windows. There indeed are other good releases like Beast, The Kashmir Files and RRR but Prashanth Neel directorial is stealing their thunder as it continues to enjoy the maximum screens. Scroll below for details on what to expect from its first Sunday.

Starting from its star cast including Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty to craze around the successful franchise – KGF 2 was a blockbuster in the making starting from the word go.

It was Prashanth Neel who with his exceptional mind only took it bigger and better. Now, it’s been time to reap the fruits of success and it is visibly a delicious treat. Till now, KGF Chapter 2 has made collections of 288.5 crores in all languages. First Sunday was expected to achieve new heights with its weekend collections.

And KGF Chapter 2 didn’t disappoint us. As per the early trends flowing in, KGF Chapter 2 has made a whopping sum of around 92-97 crores on its Day 4. With that, the overall collections of the movie now come to 380.5-385.5 crores. Could anything be better? Yes, a stable week hereon and that’s what eyes are all set on.

Meanwhile, director Prashanth Neel recently opened up about his addiction to alcohol and revealed that he often writes his scripts when he’s intoxicated. If he feels a high while writing a sequence, that is how he knows that his work is up to the mark.

