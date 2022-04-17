KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash is another all-time blockbuster in the making. After a blow of pandemic for around 2 years, some back-to-back terrific success at the box office. Its numbers are so huge that it is competing with all-time best performers- RRR and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.
KGF 2 has been in the making for over 2 years with the Covid-19 pandemic causing major delays. In a meantime, it enjoyed a huge buzz and it’s comparable to what Baahubali 2 had witnessed. As a result, when the film finally arrived on 14th April, an eruption at the box office was witnessed.
In the first 3 days, KGF Chapter 2 did a business of 287-289 crores (all languages), missing the 300 crore mark by inches. However, it has failed in toppling SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and RRR at the Indian box office in the first 3 days.
Here’s the 3-day comparison of KGF 2, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and RRR:
KGF Chapter 2:
Day 1- 116 crores
Day 2- 91 crores
Day 3- 80-82 crores
Total- 287-289 crores
RRR:
Day 1- 134 crores
Day 2- 89 crores
Day 3- 102 crores
Total- 325 crores
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion:
Day 1- 121 crores
Day 2- 90 crores
Day 3- 93 crores
Total- 304 crores
Let’s see if KGF 2 manages to topple any of these two biggies in the coming days.
