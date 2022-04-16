KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash has done the unthinkable! The action entertainer has hit the 100 crore mark with its Hindi version in just two days at the box office. With this, the film is the fastest Hindi film to hit the century, a record which is impossible to be broken.

No doubt, a 40 crore+ opening was definitely on the cards, but KGF 2 did the unthinkable by hitting a half-century on day 1. All thanks to pre-release hype and content living up to expectations, the film remained ultra-strong at ticket windows by making 46.79 crores. The 2-day total now stands at 100.74 crores.

KGF Chapter 2 is now ruling like a boss when a 2-day total of Hindi earners is considered. Let’s find which other films are on the list:

KGF Chapter 2 – 100.74 crores

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 81.45 crores

Thugs Of Hindostan – 79 crores

War – 74.70 crores

Sultan – 73.86 crores

Sanju – 73.35 crores

Bharat – 73.30 crores

Happy New Year – 73.04 crores

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 71.40 crores

(note: the list comprises films with a 2-day total of over 70 crores)

Meanwhile, Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 is the first Sandalwood film to make its place among the highest Indian openers ever. The film, riding high on a huge hype, made a smashing entry by recording the 3rd biggest Indian opening with 116 crores coming from all languages. SS Rajamouli’s RRR (134 crores) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (121 crores) are in the top two positions.

