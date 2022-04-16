It was an excellent Friday for KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) as 46.79 crores more came in. Even if these were the first day numbers for a major Bollywood or south biggie, it would have been out of the world. However, here the film is collecting as much on the second day and that too after scoring an all-time highest first day ever of 53.95 crores. Of course, there is a little drop in collections but that’s expected since the FDFS audience is different and then on the second day such kind of films do level out. However, even though a 50% fall was acceptable, here the film is phenomenal with less than a 20% drop.

Advertisement

All that the film needs to do now is to hold on to these levels on Saturday by staying above the 40 crores mark. We would know in a few hours from now, though all said and done the numbers will stay on to be huge and set further records for the film.

Advertisement

So far, KGF Chapter 2 has already collected 100.74 crores and 135 crores would be comfortably surpassed today. Post that it would be all about the Sunday push and if somehow the film does manage collections over 45 crores again then one can well imagine the kind of moolah that the Yash starrer would have earned before the close of an extended weekend. The sky is the limit for the film and the trend over this weekend will indicate where the Prashanth Neel directed affair eventually land.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Day 2 (All Languages) Early Trends: Hits A Double Century, Is Unstoppable!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube