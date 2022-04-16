KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Day 2 (All Languages) Early Trends: Hits A Double Century, Is Unstoppable!

KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash is living up to mammoth expectations it had pinned on it. While the Hindi version is on a rampage mode, other versions too are performing big, helping the film to put a monstrous total on the board at the Indian box office.

Advertisement

On the first day, the film performed beyond expectations and a 100 crore+ opening came in. After such a start on a holiday, a stronghold on the following day was expected with word-of-mouth being extraordinary, and exactly the same thing has happened.

Now, as per early trends flowing in, KGF Chapter 2 did a business of 86-88 crores on day 2 i.e. Friday. It’s a superb total after a blasting start of 116 crores. The film has hit the double century as the Indian total now stands at 202-204 crores nett (all languages).

Advertisement

As today is Saturday and advance booking is going great guns, it will be interesting to see if KGF Chapter 2 manages to hit the mark of 300 crores.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj and others.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Suriya Shares Tamil New Year Greetings With Fans As He Walks His Bull – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube