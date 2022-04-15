South Indian movies have lately been on a roll, making a fortune at the box office not just in their home states but also in the Hindi belt. The mass movies are rubbing off well amongst the pan-India audience and the exposure of these films has a lot to do with Prabhas and SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali which hit theatres in 2015. As more and more south Indian movies are doing well post-pandemic, the actor opens up about having more competition in the genre.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the actor was last seen playing a key role in the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial Radhe Shyam, which will be aired on ZEE Cinema soon. The movie did not do well at the box office mainly because it received sort of poor reviews from the audience from the first day itself.

Advertisement

In a recent conversation with DNA, Prabhas was asked about the growing numbers of superstars in the pan-India film genre and he said, “Every business has competition but another part if you take…as I’ve said, now you will see a lot of Indian films, it was always there…Maine Pyaar Kiya my grandfather saw and he loved Salman Khan…so, it was always there. Now, the exposure is more.”

Speaking about the positive side of it, Prabhas said, “Eventually, we are going to make a lot of Indian films. In fact, we are going to cross Indian cinema also I feel. So, more than rivalry, I feel we are already late to make Indian films and now we’ve started and it’s going good and we’re going to make lots of Indian films together from the North and South.”

Sharing his take on the success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Prabhas said, “Yes, I did and I loved it. It’s the third highest-grossing Indian film!… It’s Rajamouli sir…so it should do well and it’s a pan-India film. Rajamouli sir is not a South director, he is an Indian director now. It’s already 1100-12000 crore, so, it’s an extraordinary hit”.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on south films

Must Read: RRR: SS Rajamouli Reacts To People Crediting Ram Charan More Over Jr NTR For The Film’s Success, “It Breaks My Heart”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube