Director S.S. Rajamouli on Tuesday visited the native town of Gond hero Komaram Bheem whose life was depicted by Jr NTR in the blockbuster ‘RRR’.

Rajamouli, who attended the screening of ‘RRR’ at Picturetime theatre, also interacted with the people there.

Rajamouli, who spoke at the event, said, “I am immensely happy to be here and to witness all of this. To see the movie based on Komaram Bheem, whose role is played by Jr NTR.”

“To watch that character in Komaram Bheem district itself is an amazing feeling altogether. And I’m thankful to Picturetime and the District Administration to make this possible”, Rajamouli stated.

Rajamouli’s magical spin on the life of the revolutionary is being appreciated by the whole world. But for the residents of Komaram Bheem’s native place Asifabad in Telangana, ‘RRR’ is not just a film. It’s a chance for them to relive the story of their hero through the screening of the movie.

