We’re just a day away from witnessing the volcano eruption of Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2. Fans couldn’t control their calm and it’s totally understood considering the film faced multiple delays due to pandemic. But now, as the film is all set to hit the big screens, the anticipation is sky-high. Let’s find out how it is faring in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’.

Falak Tu Garaj Tu song

It’s more of a lyrical version which is about a mother motivating and lifting up the morale of his child. Sung by Suchetha Basrur and composed by Ravi Basrur, the track grows on you after listening to it a couple of times. Here, it has been liked by 89% of our voters.

Trailer

It unleashes the look of the film, which is a much more grand visual spectacle than its prequel. We get to see Raveena Tandon in striking form. Sanjay Dutt as Adheera looks brutal, who wants to conquer the Kolar goldfield. Then comes our hero Yash, aka Rocky, who is ready to go one on one against Adheera. The film looks really big in scale with heart-pumping action sequences. It’s liked by 90% of the audience here.

Toofan song

This one too is more of a lyrical version with Yash returning with his style panache. The set-up is more dark and gory this time around. It’s composed by Ravi Basrur. It’s liked by 92% of our voters.

Trailer release announcement

The poster had Yash with an intense look. The dark-themed poster had the trailer launch date written over it. It has been liked by 92% of our voters.

Poster (Yash birthday special)

Yash is seen in a shiny blazer with ‘Rocking Star’ & ‘Happy Birthday’ written in the background. The actor is seen in an angry mood, standing alongside a signboard of ‘Caution, Danger Ahead’. 92% of our voters loved it.

New release date announcement poster

The poster announcing the new release date had all characters of KGF: Chapter 2 featured in it. It has a smoky and clay-like effect with the release date of 14th April written at the top. It has been liked by 91% of our voters.

Adheera poster

In it, Sanjay Dutt as Adheera is seen holding a sword and donning glasses. He looks cool yet deadly with his Viking hairstyle. The poster has received likes from 92% of our audience.

Teaser

It keeps you on the edge right from the start. We meet the new entrants first. A fierce Raveena Tandon walks across a room full of powerful men. A robust Sanjay Dutt whose face is cunningly kept a secret but his posture doing the talk. And at last, Yash enters the scene giving a treat of gunshots and lights a cigarette in full swag. It has been received positively by 95% of our voters.

Teaser announcement

In the poster, we can see Yash aka Rocky sitting on a throne with his ‘dare to mess with me’ expression. Fire is lit on a side of the room which is the only source of light with the date of teaser arrival written above it. 95% of our voters liked it.

Raveena Tandon intro poster

It was released on the occasion of Raveena Tandon’s birthday. It features the actor dressed in a saree sitting in a place that looks like a parliament. The serious look on her face and the pride in her posture is the highlight of the look. 90% of our voters loved her look.

Sanjay Dutt intro poster

Sanjay Dutt looks fresh and unique with his Viking like hairstyle. He is seen resting his head on his sword and lost in thought. While the first look is intriguing enough, the letters written on his face add mystery value. It has been liked by a whopping 96% of voters.

First poster

In the first poster, Yash can be seen donning a blue shirt and black pants while pulling a roped tied to a wooden object with Kolar Gold Fields workers. With a cigarette in his mouth and attitude in his eyes, the actor looks killer. 95% of voters liked it.

On the whole, KGF Chapter 2 has received a Thumbs Up from 93% of voters. It just shows the craze of Rocky Bhai among the audience. With the goodwill of the prequel and the tremendous promotional build-up, Yash starrer is all set to take theatres by storm from 14th April 2022 onwards.

Click here to see the results.

