Entire Bollywood along with cine-goers currently have their radar on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The IT couple has been dating since 2017 and is finally ready to take the next step. Preparations are in full swing as we hear the wedding bells. Here’s what Sanjay Dutt has to say about it.

As most know, Sanjay is really fond of Ranbir. Their bond grew further when the latter played the lead in his biopic, Sanju. It was quite controversial with some real-life incidents being depicted but Kapoor was hailed for his spectacular acting skills.

Everything is now out there in the open as half brother Rahul Bhatt has confirmed that his sister Alia Bhatt is indeed getting married to Ranbir Kapoor this week. The Vastu Bungalow along with RK Studios has also been decorated with lights. Sanjay Dutt who’s busy promoting KGF Chapter 2 had some sweet words for his favourite.

Sanjay Dutt initially questioned, “Is he getting married?” further adding, “If he is getting married, I am really happy for him. Alia was literally born and brought up in front of me. Marriage is a commitment they are making to each other. And they have to stick by that, hold each other’s hands and move ahead in happiness, peace and glory. Make kids soon Ranbir, and stay happy!”

Just not that, Sanjay Dutt also gave advice to Ranbir Kapoor for the inevitable rough patch with Alia Bhatt, alike any relationship. “It’s a matter of compromise from both ends. Rocky roads will come and go, but someone will have to bend. I would only advise them to assess the situation and be on the same page as for who needs to bend in the given circumstance at that time. With every curve in the road, they have to remember that the commitment they made to each other is very important and that is the key to keep moving ahead,” he added in a conversation with TOI.

