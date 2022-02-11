Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are two of the biggest actors in Bollywood. The two share a great bond as Sanjay had even said that Salman is like a younger brother to him. However, it wasn’t the same always. Their relationship too went ups and downs and apparently involved Madhuri Dixit. Scroll down to know more.

For the unversed, Sanjay and Madhuri were one of the most loved on and off-screen pairs of Bollywood. The two even worked together in ‘Saajan’ and ‘Khalnayak’. However, their relationship didn’t work out and parted ways later. They even appeared together once again for Karan Johar’s film Kalank.

As per the Bollywood Life report, Sanjay Dutt wanted to make a biopic on himself and it was in the pre-production stage. Madhuri Dixit did not like it and wanted her name should not to be used in the film. For this reason, she approached Salman Khan to convince Sanjay to drop the entire biopic itself.

When Salman made the request to the Munnabhai MBBS actor, he was in no mood to listen to him. The actor was hell-bent on making the biopic. This did not go down well with the Dabangg actor and he stopped talking to the 62-year-old star. It is also said that their relationship soured further when Ranbir Kapoor was cast for the biopic which was helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. This reportedly happened because Ranbir had dated Salman’s ex Katrina Kaif.

Some media reports also claimed that Salman Khan allegedly misbehaved at Maanayata’s birthday party in 2011. It was said that Salman had fistfight with Sanjay’s best friend Bunty Walia. To add to the wounds, Sanjay Dutt declined a role in Salman’s Bodyguard. Apparently, the actor was offered Salman’s father role.

However, now it seems both Salman and Sanjay have buried their differences and share a great bond.

