Maanyata Dutt and Sanjay Dutt are couple goals and there’s no denying that. The two adore each other a lot and never misses an opportunity to make each other feel special on various occasions. Now, Maanyata has shared a video of Sanjay pressing her legs on the occasion of their wedding anniversary and it’s winning the internet and how. Scroll below to watch the video.

Sanjay is a doting husband and he has proved it multiple times in front of the media. The Rocky actor got married to Maanyata in 2008 and share two children together named Iqra and Shahraan. The couple is celebrating their 14th anniversary together and wishing Sanjay on the occasion of the same, Maanyata penned a beautiful note.

Wishing Sanjay Dutt on their 14th wedding anniversary, Maanyata Dutt wrote, “All my best days are the ones spent with you❤️ love you for being you🤗happy anniversary!!@duttsanjay ❤️😘 #14 #blessed #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod 🙏🧿”

In the video, Sanjay Dutt can be seen pressing Maanyata Dutt’s legs and it’s such wholesome content to watch for. Take a look at it here:

Reacting to her video, a user commented, “Banda chahe Sanjay Dutt ho..Pair to biwi k dbane pdte hain..” A second user commented, “Baba is fully drunk😂😂” A third user commented, “BABA is very grateful😮😍🔥❤️👏” A fourth user commented, “Ma papa ke baad hi Dharam patni ki seva hi sabse badi seva mani gyi hai shastro mai ❤️ love u sir.” A fifth user commented, “Kya bat hai har admi aisa ho❤️😍”

What are your thoughts on Sanjay Dutt pressing Maanyata Dutt’s legs in the video? Tell us in the space below.

