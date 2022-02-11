Karisma Kapoor’s divorce with her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur was one of the ugliest divorce battles of B-town. While the proceedings were going on, the actress revealed a lot of claims against Sunjay which were just too upsetting for anyone to digest. Today, we bring you a throwback of the time when Kapoor asked his mother to slap Karisma for not fitting into a dress while being pregnant. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Karisma was supposed to get married to actor Abhishek Bachchan but broke up for reasons unknown. Later, the actress got married to Sunjay in a grand ceremony and share two children together named Samaira and Kiaan. The couple got married in 2003 and filed for their divorce in 2014 and revealed some spine-chilling details about each other in the court proceedings.

During one of the court hearings, Karisma Kapoor revealed spine-chilling details about her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur’s behaviour with her. She revealed that once her mother-in-law gifted a dress to her but she couldn’t fit into it as she was pregnant but Sunjay’s reaction to the same was ridiculous.

Sunjay Kapur asked her mother to slap Karisma Kapoor for not fitting into the dress. He said, “Why don’t you just slap her?” as reported by Zoom TV.

The actress also revealed that Sunjay’s mother supported his multiple relationships and him living with multiple women while he was already married to her. In fact, Karisma revealed that even after the couple got married to each other, her ex-husband was in a physical relationship with her first wife.

After getting a divorce from Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay Kapur moved on in life and is now married to Priya Sachdev with whom he shares a son.

