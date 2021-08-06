Advertisement

Amidst the ongoing Raj Kundra case investigation, actress Shilpa Shetty has stepped away from her judge seat on Super Dancer Chapter 4. Owing to the same, several Bollywood celebs have been gracing the show, and one of the recent ones was actress Karisma Kapoor.

While the contestants gave some spectacular performances to her chartbuster songs, Karisma was also all praised for their performances. The actress shared some interesting anecdotes about her career, childhood, family life and more. But what has caught our attention is her response to Alia Bhatt’s name being added to the list of Kapoor actors. A video from the show is now going viral on social media – scroll down to look at it.

Advertisement

The video begins with Super Dancer Chapter 4’s Pari Tamang questioning Karisma Kapoor about the number of actors in her family. Replying to her question, Lolo said, “Muje bhi nahi bata, itne saare hai.” The Biwi No 1 actress then proceeds to name all from the Kapoor clan who have and are part of the Bollywood industry. Here list, starting with her great grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor, also included Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Geeta Balo, Jennifer Kendal, Prem Nath, Rajendra Nath, Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Kunal Kapoor, Karan Kapoor, Sanjana Kapoor and lastly the soon-to-be-launched Zahan Kapoor.

While Karisma Kapoor finishes listing almost every Kapoor family member who has been actively involved in the film industry, co-judge Anurag Basu said, “Alia (Bhatt) ko bhi lehi le.” Reacting to this statement, Lolo smiled and proceeded to zip her lips. Hearing his question and watching her response, Super Dancer Chapter 4’s third judge, the contestants, and those present on sets all burst into laughter.

Check out the video here:

For those who do not know, Anurag Basu is pretty close to Ranbir Kapoor. With a comment like this from the filmmakers, we wonder how soon is RK and Alia Bhatt planning on tying the knot! For those living under a rock, Alia and Ranbir have been dating each other for quite some time not. When the family lost actor Rishi Kapoor last year, the Udta Punjab actress was by their side the entire time. For a while now, there have strong rumours that the couple will be tying the knot soon. On the work front, these lover birds will soon be seen starring opposite each other in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

What do you make of Karisma Kapoor’s reaction? Let us know in the comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Tiger Shroff Marks His Hindi Singing Debut With Vande Mataram & It Couldn’t Get Any Better

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube