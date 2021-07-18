Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Saturday shared a picture flaunting a perfect figure, saying she is halfway through with a 40-day fitness challenge she has taken up.

In the Instagram picture, Alia is seen taking a mirror selfie dressed in a teal sports bra and lycra pants.

“20 done 20 to go #sohfit40daychallenge,” Alia Bhatt wrote as a caption.

Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan commented on the picture: “Wow.”

Actress Katrina Kaif wrote with a fire emoji: “Uh-huh.”

Alia replied: “@Katrinakaif omg I got the ‘Katy approval’.”

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra gushed: “Uff Uff Uff.. Wah Wah Wah.”

Alia currently awaits the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film “Gangubai Kathiawadi”. The film is inspired by a true story and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book “Mafia Queens Of Mumbai”.

