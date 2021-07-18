Finally, the first episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 aired yesterday, amid a lot of fan frenzy. Participants like Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla and Sourabh Raaj Jain managed to give the first best impression by performing their tasks brilliantly. But the one who stole all the limelight on day 1 was Divyanka Tripathi. Not just her fans and viewers, but even the host, Rohit Shetty, was stunned.

One of the tasks on day 1 featured crocodiles and iguanas. While many of us would have backed out without a second thought, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress completed it without showing a glimpse of fear. The task was to transfer iguanas and crocodiles from one box to another box. While performing the task, Divyanka suffered a minor cut on her face, but she completed her task.

Not just other contestants but even Rohit Shetty was surprised to see Divyanka Tripathi’s this fearless side. Shetty even gave her the biggest compliment by quoting her as one of the finalists.

Will Divyanka Tripathi really be one of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finalists? Let’s see how the adventurous ride unfolds in the coming days. Till then, take a look at how fans reacted to Divyanka’s daredevil side:

Highlight of today's episode – #DivyankaTripathi, the way she lifted the crocodile🐊 in stunt. My parents were surprised including me that how's Tv bhaurani be so dhaakad. Honestly, not expected this performance on her first stunts. Reason behind channel called her Magar Rani. pic.twitter.com/bB0zGNhRs4 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 17, 2021

#DivyankaTripathi you're a queen! The strongest contestant, and rightly so. Fierce & how! I'm blown away by her confidence, i swear. #ArjunBijlani i found him really funny & nice guy. also, love his bond with abhinav so much. looking forward to the ways he motivate abhinav 😂 — Niyati (@niyatiiii_45) July 17, 2021

Meanwhile, in an interview with us, Divyanka Tripathi had revealed her adventurous side. She said, “I’ve always been an adventure junkie. But unfortunately, I never got the experience as much as I liked to. Every time I watched Khatron Ke Khiladi, I would think to myself, ‘it would be so amazing to be amongst the reptiles, doing all the stunts and battle with my own fears.’ Luckily, I got the offer for this show at the right time, when my previous show ended. I bounced on the opportunity.”

