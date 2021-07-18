Munmun Dutta, aka Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita Iyer, enjoys a massive 4.9 million on Instagram. The much-loved actress recently took to the photo-sharing app and treated her fans to a throwback pic from her trip to Jordan in 2017. And the pictures she shared have left her followers awestruck. Why? Well, cause it’s her in a monokini.

Dressed in a leopard print monokini, the series of pictures see the actress covering herself in the therapeutic mud of the Dead Sea. Besides showing us how she’s enjoying the entire process, Munmun also gave us glimpses of the marvelous view of the Dead Sea. Check out the pictures and the comments she got to it.

Sharing a series of throwback pictures, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta wrote, “Dead Sea and it’s therapeutic mud bath. Jordan, 2017 ..” While the first images see her applying the mud, the following ones see her heading to sea and posing on its banks.

Munmun Dutta’s comment section soon got flooded with loads of hearts and heart-faced emojis. Some funny comments on her post included one user saying, “Jetha ke liye itna kch.” Another replied just, like Dilip Joshi’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah character gets scolding from his Bapuji, by saying, “Nahne ja nahne.” A third user commented, “Arey choti Ganga bol kr, kaha kuda dia.” A fourth follower of the actress commented, “Dead Sea bol ke naale mai kuda diya bey.”

One more comment on her post had a fan jokingly writing, “Islye bolte hy .. itna nhi pina chahiye .. gir gayi na gatar mein …” Another wrote, “you made dead sea “ALIVE”.. Looking stunning mam:).” One more reply on her post read, “Choti Ganga bolke naale m kuda dia.”

What do you think of this throwback picture of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta? Let us know in the comments.

