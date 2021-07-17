The Kapil Sharma Show Is Finally Coming Back On This Date? Fans, It's So Close Yet So Far!

With a great show come great rumours & The Kapil Sharma Show is a live example of that. From dodging the ‘sky-high’ controversies to not paying enough salaries to the cast, this show has faced more rumours than ‘Kattapa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara?’. Now the latest report states the show’s release date & it needs to send across for his fans to know.

Advertisement

July was the probable month for the comedy show to return after the showrunner took a break to spend some time with his newborn baby. This was one of the earliest shows to make a comeback post the lockdown was relieved last year. It didn’t air during the proceeding dangerous second wave in the country.

Advertisement

Last week, there were reports that The Kapil Sharma Show has been delayed due to some salary issues among the cast. But, now it’s been said that Kapil Sharma will soon be accompanied by his cast & crew members to resume the shoot.

How soon is that ‘soon’? Well, the fresh rumours suggest that the show is all set to make a blockbuster comeback on 21st August. It’s a Saturday, and the show is known to air in a similar timeslot. An official statement is awaited from the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show. It would be interesting to see what new the team will have for us in the store.

Kapil Sharma recently welcomed his second child with his wife Ginni Chatrath and named him Trishaan. On the occasion of Father’s day, the comedian gave the first glimpse of his son to the world and took the internet by storm. He also has a 1-year-old daughter with his wife named Anayra.

Kapil had previously announced that the team was looking for new writers. “I am excited and happy to welcome new talent – actors and writers on The Kapil Sharma Show. Looking forward to meeting like-minded and talented individuals who have the right passion towards entertainment,” he had tweeted.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fact Check #5: Before Dilip Joshi, Kiku Sharda, Rajpal Yadav & 2 Others Were Approached For Jethalal? Here’s The Truth

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube