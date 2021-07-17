With just six contestants left, the finale of Indian Idol 12 is just around the corner. With every episode dedicated to different stars, this weekend’s episode will see veteran actors Dharmendra and Anita Raj grace the singing stage. And from what we hear and see, the duo is impressed with the talent of the six.

In fact, the original ‘He-Man’ was so impressed by Pawandeep Rajan’s performance that he gave the contestant some special parathas he brought from his farmhouse. Read on to know all about this sweet gesture below.

As per multiple media reports, during the Dharmendra and Anita Raj special episode, Pawandeep Rajan performs Hontho Se Chu Lo Tum and Jhilmil Sitaron Ka Angan Hoga. His talent leaves Dharmendra mesmerized, and sees the Sholay actor expressing his fondness for the contestant by giving him a tasty treat. Yes, in the episode, Dharmendra will be seen treating the Indian Idol 12 top 6 contestants with some special parathas from his farmhouse.

As reported by iwmbuzz, Dharmendra Ji, before giving Pawandeep Rajan the special parathas, the Apne actor said, “I am amazed by your voice and, your talent is incredible. Acknowledging your effort, I have brought some tasty Parathas for you from my farm.”

Pawandeep Rajan revealed he was full of love, joy and gratitude on receiving this treat from Dharmendra Ji. He said, “Being in front of such icons and performing their hit songs is a blessing for me. I am grateful for the lovely gesture Dharam Ji bestowed upon me. These parathas from his farm that he got for me were very delicious. I have so many emotions of joy, gratitude, love jumping inside of me.”

This weekend, the Indian Idol 12 contestants will also pay their tributes to the late Bollywood star Dilip Kumar. Kumar passed away on July 7, 2021, at age 98. During the episode, Dharmendra Ji will also recall his memories with the late actor and how seeing him on the silver screen inspired the Seeta Aut Geeta actor to enter the industry.

