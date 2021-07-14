Advertisement

The whole world was mourning the demise of Dilip Kumar last week. The legendary actor passed away due to prolonged illness. Many starting from Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan amongst others personally paid their last respect. Naseeruddin Shah went on to pen down an opinion piece and it’s not all sweet. Read on for all the details.

In a piece written for The Indian Express, Naseeruddin went onto praise Dilip Kumar for his tremendous acting skills. But he also mentioned that the late actor did not do enough for the cinema. Yes, you read that right. He also mentioned that his contribution was limited.

Naseeruddin Shah wrote, “Some of those works doubtless will survive the test of time but, given the position he was in, it is more than evident he didn’t do enough apart from acting and being involved in social causes close to his heart. He produced only one film, didn’t direct any (officially at least), never passed on the benefit of his experience, didn’t bother to groom anyone, and apart from his pre-1970s performances, left behind no significant lessons for future actors; even his autobiography is but a rehash of old interviews.”

Naseeruddin Shah continued, “It’s baffling why a man as conscious of his place in history as he was should be reluctant to record his interaction with some of the admittedly great filmmakers of his time or say anything really informative about the nature of his work and technique. I wish, at some point, he had at least been forthright about the travails involved in retaining legions of devoted fans.”

Many wouldn’t know, but Naseeruddin was also battling Pneumonia in the same hospital where Dilip Kumar breathed his last. But they still did not meet each other.

