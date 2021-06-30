A piece of shocking news is coming in from the Bollywood industry. Reportedly veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital for the past two days. We know that this news might get all his fans worried, but it is said that the actor is stable right now.

Apparently, the veteran actor was admitted on June 29, which was a Monday. Keep scrolling further to get all the details about his health.

According to reports in Bombay Times, Naseeruddin Shah was diagnosed with pneumonia, and a patch was found in his lungs. The actor is undergoing treatment for the same. It is also reported that the actor’s wife, Ratna Pathak Shah, along with his children, is by his side.

Naseeruddin Shah’s manager has told the portal, “He has been in the hospital for two days. He’s under medical supervision. He was brought in for Pneumonia. There was a patch found in his lungs and it became necessary for him to be hospitalised immediately. His condition is stable and he’s responding well to the treatment.”

Well, we are glad that Naseer Ji is doing well and is stable now. The times have been tough for the Bollywood industry ever since the pandemic has hit us, and the news of him doing well comes as a big relief not only for his family but also for his fans.

Naseeruddin Shah has been admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital in Khar. His manager has assured all that the veteran actor might be discharged in a few days.

The highly acclaimed actor is the recipient of three National Film Awards, three Filmfare Awards and has been honoured with the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan. We pray for his speedy recovery and hope that he returns absolutely fit and fine.

