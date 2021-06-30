It’s a sad day in the industry. Actress Mandira Bedi lost her husband Raj Kaushal early this morning (June 30) after the filmmaker suffered a heart attack. As per reports, he suffered the attack while at home. The news comes as a shock as it was only on Sunday (June 27) that pictures of Raj and Mandira partying with their friends from the industry made their way to social media.

While the family is yet to release an official statement, filmmaker Onir confirmed the news of Raj’s sudden demise. Actor Rohit Bose Roy too took to social media and offered his condolences. As per reports, Mandira and Raj’s close friend, actor Ashish Chaudhary was snapped at their residence this morning.

Filmmaker Onir announced the news of Raj Kaushal’s death on social media. He tweeted, “Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul.”

Commenting on his tweet, actor Jackie Shroff commented, “(Folded hands) RIP Bhidu”

Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul. pic.twitter.com/zAitFfYrS7 — অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर he/him (@IamOnir) June 30, 2021

Rohit Bose Roy, while remembering Raj Kaushal, tweeted, “One of my oldest, closest friends passes by and I can’t even be there at the funeral… can’t even see him okie last time… can’t pay my respects in person…and people think an actors job is all cushy and fun! It’s the most unenviable job in the world at times… @rajkaushal1 RIP (Folded hands)”

One of my oldest, closest friends passes by and I can’t even be there at the funeral…can’t even see him okie last time…can’t pay my respects in person…and people think an actors job is all cushy and fun! It’s the most unenviable job in the world at times… @rajkaushal1 RIP🙏🏼 — Rohit Bose Roy (@rohitroy500) June 30, 2021

Actor Tisca Chopra also tweeted, “Cannot believe #RajKaushal isn’t with us any more .. just so shocking. My hear goes out to @mandybedi and her two lovely kids #RIP our happy smiling Raj.. your gentle soul will be missed.”

Cannot believe #RajKaushal isn’t with us any more .. just so shocking. My hear goes out to @mandybedi and her two lovely kids #RIP our happy smiling Raj.. your gentle soul will be missed 💔 — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) June 30, 2021

Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal were madly in love and tied the knot on February 14, 1999. They are parents to two children, one girl and one boy. They welcomed their biological son Vir in 2011. Last year, Mandira and Raj welcomed their daughter, 4-year-old Tara, whom they adopted.

May Raj Kaushal’s soul rest in peace.

