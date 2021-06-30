“Better late than never” perfectly describes the condition of all Shah Rukh Khan fans across the globe. The actor, who was mum about any upcoming film a few months back, is now on a roll. There have been reports of him going through multiple script reading sessions. If it isn’t enough, yesterday a report stating his look test for one megaproject is already done, took social media by storm.

It’s learned that Shah Rukh is simultaneously paying attention to both Rajkumar Hirani’s next and Atlee’s next. Both the films are at a scripting stage but other aspects are getting sorted out at a quick pace. Hirani’s film is said to go on floors by September this year, once Pathan wraps up. By December, the actor will kick start his first-ever collaboration with the Bigil director.

Now, as per the latest report flowing in, Shah Rukh Khan will have two releases in 2022 including Pathan. Another film would be out of Rajkumar Hirani’s next or Atlee’s next. As of now, it’s too early to talk about which film will get wrapped up earlier owing to fluctuating COVID conditions. Nonetheless, two release slots are being discussed.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan is almost booked for Eid 2022 while another film is said to arrive during Diwali next year. The festival of Christmas too is in the discussion if there’s any delay in the making. Let’s see how things progress from hereon.

Speaking of Hirani and Khan’s first-ever collaboration, Taapsee Pannu has been reportedly locked as a female lead. In Atlee’s next, Khan will reportedly share the screen with Nayanthara.

Currently, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham are shooting for Pathan. Deepika Padukone and Dimple Kapadia are expected to join very soon.

