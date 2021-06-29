Actress Shamita Shetty made her big Bollywood debut in 2000 with the Aditya Chopra directorial Mohabbatein. Though the film featured many news faces, Ms Shetty successfully left a mark on the audiences and filmmakers. While she had admitted to saying no to several films, did you know one of the first she rejected was the Oscar-nominated Lagaan?

You read that right. As per a confession by her sister, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shamita had to say no to the film as both were set to release around the same time. Read on to know all about it below.

During her appearance on #NoFilterNeha, Shilpa Shetty Kundra opened up about Shamita Shetty being offered a role in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan. Revealing the reason behind Shamita saying no to the film, Shilpa said it was because she was offered YRF’s Mohabbatein. The Dhadkan actress had said, “Both were big films and supposed to come out at the same time, so she had to choose.” The role in the Aamir Khan starrer eventually went to Gracy Singh.

While talking about her career in a 2017 interview with IANS, Shamita Shetty said, “I have not done that many roles. I have not been a part of that many films for a while. There is a lot that I would like to do… Maybe. I have said no so much that eventually worked stopped coming to me, but I never stress on quantity. For me, quality matters. You are taking out time from your life to do something that you love, and you should be happy doing it. I don’t want to do a film just for the sake of it. For me, I guess, I just had to pick the best from what came to me.”

Since the multi-starrer blockbuster in 2000, Shamita Shetty has featured in only a select few films like the Emraan Hashmi-starrer Zeher (2005), Cash (2007) and a couple more. She also featured in a couple of hit dance tracks like Chori per chori (Saathiya) and Sharara sharara (Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai). Shamita also starred in several reality shows like Bigg Boss 9, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

