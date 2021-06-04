Emraan Hashmi made a name with Murder and Aashiq Banaya Aapne, but it was Jannat that turned him into a box office magnet. The film was built into a franchise and it’s amongst the successful Bollywood franchises to date. Jannat 2 had Randeep Hooda in opposite to Emraan, who played an important part in the film’s success.

Advertisement

In Jannat 2, Randeep played the character of ACP Pratap Raghuvanshi. The film marked his and Emraan’s second collaboration after Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai. Just like OUATIM, in this film too chemistry between the two was loved by the audience. But what if we say, Randeep wasn’t the first choice for the role?

Advertisement

Reportedly, Jannat 2 first went to Sanjay Dutt. Initially, he signed to play ACP Raghuvanshi but opted out due to some unknown reasons. Post Sanjay, it went to Vivek Oberoi. Vivek too rejected the role. At last, it was Randeep Hooda who came on board and played a dominant officer in front of Emraan Hashmi’s Sonu Dilli KKC.

Lately, Randeep Hooda has been in news for all negative reasons. Out of nowhere, an old video featuring Randeep had gone viral a few days back. In the video, Randeep is cracking a s*xist joke on a lady named Mayawati. Many believed it to be an insult to BSP’s president and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. The actor was called out for his casteist, s*xist and misogynist mentality.

Following the controversy, Randeep was removed as the ambassador of the Convention for the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS), an environmental treaty of the United Nations. The official statement from the secretariat stated that the UN wasn’t aware of the controversial video, which traces back to 2012.

Must Read: KRK Attacks Mika Singh & Salman Khan: “Chirkut Singer Bollywood Ke Lafenge Ki Chaat Raha Hai”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube