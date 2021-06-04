Kamaal R Khan is stooping down every single day with his activities. The self-proclaimed critic in the past few days has dragged Govinda, Shah Rukh Khan in his war against Salman Khan. He has also shared throwback pictures of Disha Patani with rumoured ex-boyfriend Parth Samthaan. Now, KRK is taking it all to another level as he conducts a poll between late Jiah Khan and Disha ‘Pata Nahi.’ Read on for entire details!

It remains unknown why Disha has become the latest target of KRK. Kamaal during his Radhe review had termed the actress as ‘Disha Pata Nahi’ because of blindly following her director and leading actor. It seems like he’s been dragging every person around Salman Khan, just to angst him further.

As most know, it was Jiah Khan’s 8th death anniversary. Many from the Industry paid their respectful tributes. Kamaal R Khan took to his Twitter today morning and wrote, “I miss you and entire world miss you dear #JiahKhan! I am sure you are watching this Bollywood from heaven!”

In another tweet, KRK conducted a tweet that read, “Agar Aaj #JiaKhan Zinda Hoti, Toh Kaun Badi Star Hoti? (If Jiah Khan was alive today, who would be a bigger star?) The options included Jiah and Disha Patani whose surname was changed to ‘Pata Nahi’ yet again.

Agar Aaj #JiaKhan Zinda Hoti, Toh Kaun Badi Star Hoti? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 4, 2021

I miss you and entire world miss you dear #JiahKhan! I am sure you are watching this Bollywood from heaven! pic.twitter.com/wr0OzYrkuK — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 4, 2021

If that wasn’t enough, Kamaal R Khan shared pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput, Jiah, Sridevi and Divya Bharti in another post. His caption read, “Beautiful #DivyaBharti, #Sridevi, #JiaKhan, #SushantSingh all talented stars have gone before the time and today also, culprits are roaming freely.”

As most know, Salman Khan has multiple times been brought up in the Jiah Khan controversy. Even the late actress’ mother Rabia Khan had accused the superstar of using his connections to save the accused, Sooraj Pancholi.

