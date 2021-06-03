Kartik Aaryan spreads black and white magic in new post

Actor Kartik Aaryan posted a new monochrome picture on Thursday, and it is the caption that catches one’s eye.

In the Instagram picture, the actor gives the camera an intense look. He strikes a dapper pose dressed in sweat pants and jacket, sitting with his head resting on one hand.

“Hello Kaun??” Kartik Aaryan wrote as a caption, in a play on the pose that makes it seem like he is on the phone with someone.

Fans were naturally thrilled with Kartik’s new post that has over 4.7 lakh likes, with heart, fire and starry-eyed emojis filling the comment section.

Kartik Aaryan currently has two films lined up. He will be seen in the film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, which also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani. The film is a sequel to the 2007 film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa”. He also has the film “Dhamaka” lined up, which is slated to release on an OTT platform.

Kartik Aaryan was recently in the news for his controversial exit from the Karan Johar-produced “Dostana 2”.

Kartik Aaryan Saturday shared a video that shows him interacting with his fans on stage.

The video posted on Instagram is of a live performance — possibly a college gig — in an auditorium, where he dances with a girl on the stage. At one point, he goes down on his knees and kisses the girl’s hand, and then gives her a hug.

“Is it called Fanception because I’m a Fan of my Fans? Can keep going forever just for this feeling,” Kartik Aaryan wrote.

