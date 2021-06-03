Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrate their 47th wedding anniversary today. Despite the turbulence in their marriage, this couple has risen above it all and are going stronger together. While AB Sr posts his thoughts on Twitter, Jaya is also quite frank in expressing her views.

Today, as this power couple celebrate their special day, we take you back in time to when Jaya walked out of the screening of an Amitabh starrer. Shocked? Well, don’t be. The veteran actress, who is known for wearing her heart on her sleeve and never mincing her words, walked out in the middle of a screening.

As reported by Times Of India, in a throwback interview with a news portal, Amitabh Bachchan had opened up about Jaya Bachchan about how harsh a critic Jaya is. The Don actor even said that sometimes she is worse and even walks out in the middle of the screening. When asked if she walked out in the middle of any of his film’s screening, Big B said yes.

While adding that it wasn’t during any recent film, Amitabh Bachchan revealed Jaya Bachchan did it during the screening of his film, ‘Mrityudata’. The Piku actor even added that he told her that she would prove that she is a loyal wife if she sits through that film. However, she did not.

Well, even if she didn’t, she more than proved what a loyal wife she is. For those wondering, Mrityudata is a 1997 film that starred Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, and Paresh Rawal alongside Big B.

On this special day, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media and shared two images from their wedding ceremony. He captioned it, “June 3 , 1973 .. thank you all for your greetings on our Anniversary.”

Happy Anniversary, Amitabh Bachchan & Jaya Bachchan.

