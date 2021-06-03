The Thane crime branch on Wednesday raided a residential apartment in the city’s Panchpakhadi area and busted a s*x racket. Police arrested three people in connection with the racket and two actresses, one of whom worked in south Indian films, were rescued.

As per a recent report, the police conducted a raid in the apartment after receiving a tip-off. The cops had sent a decoy customer who fixed Rs 3.60 lakh for both victims. Scroll down to know more.

According to a Times Of India report, the three people arrested in connection with the s*x racket has been identified as Sunil alias Vishal Uttamchand Jain (42), a resident of Goregaon, Hasina Khalid Memon (45), a resident of Shailesh Nagar, Mumbra, and apartment owner Sweety Chada (47).

During the interrogation, police found that the three accused had lured the two victims by offering them handsome money to tide over their crisis caused due to COVID-19 lockdown. Reportedly, Vishal Uttamchand Jain and Hasina Khalid Memon acted as a broker and solicited potential customers for the trade.

Now a case has been registered at Thane’s Naupada police station and further investigation is on. As per the report, the police have mentioned that they are investigating whether any other accomplices were involved in the s*x racket.

