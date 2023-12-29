Recently, Tamil veteran actor and politician Captain Vijayakanth passed away on December 28 morning, after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Soon after, the news of his passing broke on social media, who’s who of the entertainment industry, including Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, paid tribute to the DMDK president. On Thursday, his funeral took place, and many superstars arrived to pay their last respects. However, something unusual happened with Thalapathy Vijay, who had also arrived for the last rites.

A video recently surfaced on the web, and it sees the Leo star getting attacked by unidentified people present at the funeral. The clip has taken the web by storm, and netizens strongly condemn the act. Scroll down for details.

Recently, a well-known Ajith Kumar fan page shared an inside video from Captain Vijayakanth’s funeral, and it shows a slipper being thrown at Thalapathy Vijay. The viral clip sees Vijay being surrounded by a sea of fans and a massive group of media paparazzi. While he pays his last respects, a slipper can be seen flying from behind Thalapathy.

Ajith Kumar’s fan club shared the video and wrote, “We #Ajith fans strongly condemneding this disrespect behaviour to vijay . whoever it may be, we should respect when they came to our place. Throwing slipper to @actorvijay is totally not acceptable Stay strong #Vijay.” Watch the video below:

We #Ajith fans strongly condemneding this disrespect behaviour to vijay . whoever it may be, we should respect when they came to our place. Throwing slipper to @actorvijay is totally not acceptable 👎🏻 Stay strong #Vijay #RIPCaptainVijayakanth pic.twitter.com/dVg9RjC7Yy — AK (@iam_K_A) December 29, 2023

Soon after the clip went viral, a section of social media users condemned the act, while the other half called it fake and edited. A user wrote, “Not sure who is spreading these edited videos.. But truth always prevails,” while another said, “Kindly, please report it guys.”

Meanwhile, while paying homage to Captain Vijayakanth, megastar Rajinikanth wrote, “We have not seen a person or human being like Vijayakanth in the cinema industry or politics.”

Apart from the Thalaiva, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, actor Kamal Haasan, actor Vijay Antony and others arrived at Island Ground to bid adieu to the actor/politician. Announcing his death, the hospital said in a statement, “Captain Vijayakanth was on ventilatory support due to pneumonia. Despite the best efforts of the medical staff, he passed away on the morning of 28th December 2023.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the viral video? Do let us know.

