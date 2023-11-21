Mahesh Babu and Thalapathy Vijay are two immensely popular actors in the South Indian film industry, particularly in the Telugu and Tamil film industries, respectively. Both actors have a massive fan following and enjoy a significant fan base, leading to the existence of passionate fan clubs dedicated to each of them.

The rivalry between the fan clubs of both superstars is a well-known phenomenon in the realm of South Indian cinema. Despite this, both stars came close to sharing screen space in a film but dropped later, paving the way for other actors to fill in. Scroll down to know more.

The film in question was Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, which was released in two parts, and was one of the the most talked about, awaited, and anticipated movies from the South. Director Mani Ratnam wanted both stars to come together for Vandiyadevan and Arunmozhi Varman in Ponniyin Selvan.

Prior to the selection of Karthi for the character of Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan, the orphaned prince of the Vana clan, and Jayam Ravi for Arunmozhi Varman, also known as Raja Raja Chola, initial considerations were given to Thalapathy Vijay and Mahesh Babu for these roles. According to reports, in an interview, writer Jeyamohan disclosed that Thalapathy Vijay and Mahesh Babu were initially considered for the roles in the film. However, with both actors declining their respective roles, the team ultimately decided to cast Karthi and Jayam Ravi.

In fact, director Mani Ratnam harbored the ambition to bring the epic tale of Ponniyin Selvan to the screen for three decades, initially considering stars like Rajinikanth, MGR, and Kamal Haasan for the project. However, fate had different plans. Despite the prolonged wait, Ponniyin Selvan 1 finally graced the screens in 2022, followed by the release of Ponniyin Selvan 2 earlier this year. Both installments garnered success at the box office.

Ponniyin Selvan, an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s acclaimed novel, boasts a stellar cast from the film industry. Alongside Karthi and Jayam Ravi, the ensemble features Chiyaan Vikram as crown prince Aditya Karikalan, Trisha Krishnan portraying princess Kundavai Devi, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a dual role as the antagonist Nandini and Omani Rani. The film also includes Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in various supporting roles, contributing to the grandeur of this period action drama.

The fan clubs of Mahesh Babu and Thalapathy Vijay actively participate in promoting their stars’ films, celebrating milestones in their careers, and engaging in fan-driven events. While the rivalry adds an element of excitement and energy to the fan culture, it’s essential to note that both actors have expressed mutual respect for each other in various instances, emphasizing the camaraderie that exists beyond the fan dynamics.

