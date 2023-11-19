South film actor Mansoor Ali Khan has been facing a massive backlash on social media after he made some contentious remarks towards his Leo co-star Trisha Krishnan. The actor has now released a statement clarifying his position and expressing how his words have been misconstrued.

The controversy escalated further when Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj, singer Chinmayi Sripada, and several other celebrities strongly criticized Mansoor’s comments. Trisha also reacted to his remark and vowed that she would never work with him again.

Mansoor Ali Khan issued a statement that read, “Ah… My kids informed me that they had heard on the news that I had mistreated Trisha in the press meeting. To be honest, I complimented her at that press conference. In the Leo movie, Trisha is treated similarly to how Hanuman moved the mountain Chiranjeevi. I made the comment in jest. Some have purposefully sliced it and presented it to Trisha in an alternative format.”

The veteran actor said, “I am not the kind of person who is afraid of all this fuss. Today, politicians in prominent positions are among the heroines who have collaborated with me. Several of the heroines settled down and married wealthy businessmen. My daughter Dil Rupa is a huge fan of yours. I also have two more daughters. They want to get married. I have to support that. Those who have acted with me know very well how I respect women. Some people have angered Trisha by misrepresenting this. There is much work to be done in the world. So focus on your work. Thank you!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mansoor Ali Khan (@mansoor_alikhan_offl)

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and National Commission for Women (NCW) member Khushbu Sundar announced on Sunday that she has addressed the matter of actor Mansoor Ali Khan facing accusations of making potentially derogatory remarks about his Leo co-star Trisha Krishnan in a video. Asserting her support for Trisha, the BJP leader stated in a post that they are vigorously advocating for the protection and dignity of women. Khushbu Sundar mentioned that actions will be taken in response to the issue.

As a member of NCW, I have already taken up the issue of Mansoor Ali khan with my senior and will be taking an action on it. Nobody can get away with such a filthy mind. I stand with @trishtrashers and my other colleagues where this man speaks in such a sexist disgusting mindset… — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) November 19, 2023

Trisha Krishnan and Mansoor Ali Khan appeared in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s recent film Leo. Although they didn’t share screen time, both played significant roles in the movie. A video of Mansoor Ali Khan from a purported interview has emerged on social media, featuring what seems to be highly inappropriate comments about the actor.

For more updates on South film news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan & Vijay’s ‘Atlee’ Blockbuster To Be Envisioned By A Hollywood Screenwriter? Box Office Records: Get Ready To Be Shattered!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News