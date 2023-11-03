The trend of re-releases continues to grow in South India as another blockbuster is making its re-entry in theatres. This time, it’s megastar Chiranjeevi, who is coming to entertain his audience with his blockbuster hit, Shankar Dada MBBS. Lately, not many re-releases have worked at the box office, so let’s find out how this biggie has fared so far in day 1 advance booking!

Directed by Jayanth C. Paranjee, the film is an official Telugu remake of Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai MBBS starring Sanjay Dutt. It was released just a year after Hirani’s film and also starred Sonali Bendre, Srikanth, Girish Karnad, and Paresh Rawal. Upon its release, the film enjoyed a positive response from critics and was a huge success at the Indian box office.

We often see old films of an actor getting re-released during their birthdays, but here, there’s no such occasion. Maybe that’s why the response to the advance booking has been average so far. Scheduled to arrive in selected theatres tomorrow in Telugu-speaking states, the film so far has amassed 23 lakh gross for day 1, which includes a sale of around 18,000 tickets (excluding blocked seats).

Though a huge figure is not expected yet, the advance booking so far has not been up to the mark for Shankar Dada MBBS. It seems that fans are not eager to watch re-releases of their favorite stars unless there’s a special occasion.

Going by the current pace, the day 1 advance booking for Shankar Dada MBBS’s re-release is expected to stay below 40 lakhs gross. It’ll be interesting to see how the film performs in over-the-counter ticket sales.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi was last seen in Bhola Shankar, which was an official Telugu remake of Ajith Kumar‘s Vedalam. Upon its release in August this year, the film opened to negative reviews from critics, and even the audience showed no interest in watching another remake by the megastar. It tanked miserably at the Indian box office, and its disastrous run ended below the 40 crore mark.

Before Bhola Shankar, Chiru scored success with Waltair Veerayya, which also featured Ravi Teja. Despite being in a clash with Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy, the film emerged as a huge success and earned well over 150 crores in India.

