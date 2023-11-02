Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednakar’s latest offering is The Lady Killer, which surprisingly releases in theatres tomorrow. The trailer of the film was released a few days ago, and now it seems like the film is opting for a quiet release unless there is something that we cannot figure out.

We checked out major booking sites, and surprisingly, the film has one or two shows in the major cities we checked. While there are only 4 shows in Mumbai, and Pune each, Bhopal, Aligarh, Ahmedabad, and some more cities, there are two shows in Delhi. There are no shows in any of the metro cities of the south, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and more.

In fact, there are no shows for The Lady Killer in the rest of the major cities of India, which we checked, and we cannot figure out if this is a technical glitch or if there is some other issue. The film, starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, is a suspense thriller.

Directed by Ajay Bahl, the film has been in the making for quite some time now. However, there has been no promotion for the film, even by Arjun Kapoor or Bhumi Pednekar themselves, making us wonder if the film is actually releasing tomorrow or if the 8 – 10 shows we noticed on the booking sites are a major glitch.

Talking about the tickets for the film for November 3, Mumbai offers a 7 pm show in SM5 Kalyan where the tickets are priced at Rs 99 only. Another show has been added in Miraj Cinemas, Ulhasnagar, for 10 pm, priced at Rs 190.

Tickets in Pune are also priced in the range of Rs 99 – Rs 200. Now, looking at these disastrous numbers, which, if by any chance is not a technical glitch, then the film might break the record of the lowest number of shows in recent times, with as many as only 12 – 15 shows running for the film on the opening day.

Interestingly, The Lady Killer, which releases tomorrow, on November 3, has not been listed in the Hindi film sections of the famous booking app Book My Show. Looks strange, and we are as confused as you are. We might get back to you on this with more updates.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Tejas Box Office Collection (Worldwide): Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Wrap Up Its Disastrous Run Below The 10 Crore Mark

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News