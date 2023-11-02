Kangana Ranaut is literally witnessing a bad phase in her acting career as none of her projects are doing well at the box office. She recently came up with Tejas, which turned out to be an epic disaster with its opening weekend itself. On the worldwide front, the film will be ending its run on an embarrassing note, and below is all you need to know!

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Kangana’s name was a crowd-pulling factor, and her films at least saw decent openings being recorded at the box office. But ever since the pandemic phase ended, the actress has been struggling badly and even failing to meet a respectable number. With her latest release, she did better than Dhaakad, but overall, the film is a complete letdown.

Released on 27th October, Tejas opened to mixed reviews from critics, and even word-of-mouth hasn’t been that favorable. Yes, the film took a better start than what poor pre-sales suggested but failed to capitalize on it during the opening weekend. The growth was completely missing; in fact, a drop was seen in the collection, which pretty much sealed the fate.

After a start of 1.25 crores, Tejas ended up earning just 3.50 crores during the opening weekend. It was curtains down on Monday, and the collection fell below 0.50 crore. In the first 6 days, the film earned just 5.15 crores net at the Indian box office. In gross, it equals to 6.07 crores. In overseas, the Kangana Ranaut starrer is a historic failure, and it has earned 0.80 crore gross so far.

After 6 days, Tejas stands at 6.87 crores gross at the worldwide box office, which is an embarrassing number, to say the least.

It’s another addition to the list of Kangana Ranaut’s box office failures. Before this, even her Chandramukhi, Dhaakad, and Thalaivii tanked at ticket windows. She’ll be next seen in Emergency, which also sees Kangana as a director. The film is based on the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

Kangana Ranaut last tasted success with Queen, which was released in 2014. Since then, it’s been a dry spell for the actress at the box office, and she is eagerly looking to bounce back. Let’s see if Emergency brings her back into the game.

