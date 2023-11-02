Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars in the history of Indian cinema. Ever since he made his debut, the actor never looked back and kept climbing the ladders of success. Today, on the occasion of his birthday, we’ll discuss how the actor proved his box office versatility by not delivering a single flop as a baddie in the film, and the list includes his biggies from Darr to Raees. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, Shah Rukh is celebrating his 58th birthday today, and just like every year, a sea of SRKians was spotted outside Mannat at midnight. As usual, SRK didn’t disappoint them and greeted his fans by showering flying kisses and doing his evergreen romantic pose. He even performed the hook step of Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

Coming back to our story, Shah Rukh Khan has proved his versatility time and again and even showed he’s a true risk-taker. He opted to do a negative role when no one from his league was ready to do the same. Eventually, it paid off tremendously and took him to the level from where he never came down. It all started with 1993’s Darr, and the rest is history!

Darr, starring Sunny Deol, Juhi Chawla, and Shah Rukh Khan, was a huge box office success. While Sunny was the leading man, SRK took away all the limelight with his spine-chilling performance of a psycho lover. He was praised for trying something out of the box, and it paid off really well. At the Indian box office, it did a business of 12.75 crores and was a Super-Hit.

In Baazigar, we again saw Shah Rukh Khan in a negative shade. While he charmed us with his innocence and romance, his villainous side was equally disturbing. He stole all the limelight for his performance, with his character becoming iconic. At the Indian box office, it did a business of 7.75 crores and was a Hit.

In 1994, SRK returned with Anjaam, in which he played the character of an obsessive lover and received critical acclaim from all around. However, at the Indian box office, it wasn’t a huge success like Darr and Baazigar. Nonetheless, it wasn’t a flop and got an Average verdict with a collection of 4.99 crores.

Shah Rukh Khan’s return as a baddie once again raised the excitement level among movie lovers, and his character in 1995’s Ram Jaane did wonders. After giving an Average earner with Anjaam, this one turned out to be a box office Hit with a collection of 8.7 crores in India.

SRK filling in the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan as Don met with a lot of criticism, but the actor shut down the naysayers with his apt performance of a baddie. Don – The Chase Begins Again earned 51 crores in India back in 2006 and was declared as a Hit. He returned as Don again in 2011, and it was a big success, too, as his stylish negative shade was loved by the audience. In India, it earned 106.71 crores and was a Plus affair.

In 2017’s Raees, SRK played a bootlegger who runs a business of illegal liquor. Watching him again as a baddie was a refreshing change for movie lovers, and the film turned out to be a success at the Indian box office. It was a Plus affair with a business of 139.21 crores.

So, as we can see, Shah Rukh Khan maintains a 100% track record at the box office in a negative role, and we would love to see him being a bad guy yet again in the future.

