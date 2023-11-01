The year 2023 has been really good for those who share an interest in the number game that takes place at ticket windows. At Koimoi, we make sure that our avid readers get exciting stuff, and out of this quest, Box Office Reviews were created. As we try to get better at it each day, it’s a joy to share with you that all of our recent predictions have come true. Lifetime predictions were made for Jawan, Mission Raniganj, and Leo (Hindi), and all of them have come true.

For those who don’t know, in our exclusive IP named ‘Box Office Review,’ a detailed analysis is made of the newly released film. This analysis is made only after watching a particular film on its opening day. Views are expressed on a particular film’s buzz and impression among the audience during the pre-release phase. Going further, positive points and negative points are mentioned. Towards the end, the final verdict is given, and a lifetime collection in India is predicted, depending upon analysis.

Out of all the Box Office Reviews of 2023, Jawan’s Box Office Review worked really well among the audience. After watching the film, a detailed analysis was made, and without any hesitation, we predicted right on the opening day that the Shah Rukh Khan starrer would enter the 600-crore club at the Indian box office, becoming the first Bollywood film to do so.

Yes, the lifetime number turned out to be slightly higher than what we predicted, but an entry in the 600 crore club came true. If you want to know more about it, read Jawan Box Office Review.

Speaking about Mission Raniganj, the film came right after the super success of OMG 2. Despite OMG 2 hitting 150 crores in India, this Akshay Kumar film had an extremely low buzz. The analysis of the same was made in its Box Office Review, and positives as well as shortcomings were explained. Its lifetime was predicted to be in the range of 25-40 crores, which turned out to be true as it made earnings of 31 crores.

If you want to read about it, here’s Mission Raniganj Box Office Review.

Last but not the least is Leo (Hindi). Giving a fixed lifetime range is quite tricky for Hindi dubbed South films, as we have seen such films performing in the extreme. Either a film turns out to be a complete no-show, or it ends up surprising everyone with its numbers. In the case of the Hindi version of this Thalapathy Vijay starrer, based on the film’s positives, including LCU’s hype around it, a prediction of 20-25 crores was made.

It’s not exactly on point, but we got it almost right predicting the Hindi lifetime of Leo. Here’s its Box Office Review if you want to know more about it.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Box Office Reviews of the upcoming films!

Must Read: Leo Box Office Collection (Hindi): Topples Rajinikanth & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Robot, Now Aiming To Defeat Ponniyin Selvan 1

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News