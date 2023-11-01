Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 is all geared up for a roaring start at the Indian box office. It is scheduled to arrive on 12th November, which is Sunday and falls during the Diwali festivities. So, a thunderous opening is definitely on the cards, but still, YRF has taken a step extra to turn this upcoming spy thriller into a festival. Keep reading to know more!

After Ali Abbas Zafar delivered a blockbuster hit with Tiger Zinda Hai, responsibilities have moved onto the shoulders of director Maneesh Sharma this time. He last directed Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan, and now everyone is excited to see how uniquely he has handled one of the biggest films in the history of Bollywood. Also, apart from Salman and Katrina’s lovable duo, Emraan Hashmi is the major attraction in Tiger threequel.

In the South, we see how fans celebrate films of their stars wholeheartedly, and early morning shows are a sight to behold. Now, this trend has also started in Bollywood, and it was profoundly observed during the time of Pathaan and Jawan. Yes, early morning shows were arranged at different locations, and it saw an out-of-the-world response from Shah Rukh Khan fans. Something similar is going to happen with Tiger 3, too!

As officially announced by YRF, early morning shows of 7 a.m. will be arranged all across the country on day 1. This move is said to be taken due to the high demand for Tiger 3 among the audience and will definitely give a massive boost in the opening day collection at the Indian box office. Other than the collection, the energy of Salman Khan fans will be a treat to watch on 12th November.

The advance booking for Tiger 3 will open on 5th November in India and is expected to witness a historic response. In the overseas, the pre-sales are in full swing in some of the markets and hinting at one of the biggest starts for Bollywood. In centers like UAE-GCC and North America, the film is expected to explode like anything. It is also learned that full-day premieres are planned on 11th November in North America.

Meanwhile, apart from Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, Tiger 3 also features Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan in a cameo appearance.

