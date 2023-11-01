Christopher Nolan has played his masterstroke and decided to re-release Oppenheimer on the IMAX screens. The epic biographical thriller starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, and Emily Blunt, among others, was released in July this year but missed the billion-dollar mark at the box office by a considerable margin. It lost the Barbieheimer clash as Margot Robbie’s Barbie garnered $1.44 billion worldwide. Is this the moment of redemption? Scroll below for more details!

The Christopher Nolan directorial is based on the father of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer. It also stars Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh in pivotal roles. The film enjoyed massive pre-release buzz, especially because of the Barbieheimer phenomenon, despite its London & New York premieres being affected by the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Oppenheimer grossed $946.92 million in its lifetime at the worldwide box office. Christopher Nolan has now planned an IMAX re-release for a week before The Marvels spreads its magic from November 10. As per Variety, Cillian Murphy-led film will return to the big screens from Friday at 6 locations – AMC CityWalk Stadium 19 in Hollywood, Calif.; AMC Irvine Spectrum in Irvine, Calif.; AMC Lincoln Square in New York City; AMC Metreon 16 in San Francisco; BFI London in the United Kingdom; and Melbourne Museum in Australia.

Since there is no big release at the ticket windows currently, it is a smart move made by the director to chase the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. While it will not hit that milestone, it’s indeed a good move in getting closer to that number. In the upcoming days, with multiple re-releases, the film might reach there. It is also to be noted that the time frame is relatively short, given The Marvels will take over all the major IMAX screens with its theatrical opening.

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer was made on a staggering budget of $180 million. It made lifetime returns of 426.06%.

It is the third highest-grossing film of 2023 so far after Barbie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($1.36 billion) globally. That’s not it because Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece is also the highest-grossing World War II-related film, the highest-grossing biographical film, and the second-highest-grossing R-rated film.

