Just a few more weeks to go, and we will be witnessing Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. Starring Katrina Kaif, Tiger 3 will be bigger and better than ever, and the expectations are high for this sequel. We have been getting regular updates from the film, and now the latest news is that Tiger 3 is booking all the Imax in the country. That means if you want to watch The Marvels, you will need to watch it elsewhere!

According to a report, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 will have all the Imax booked in India. All 23 Imax theatres will screen Bhaijaan’s film, leaving no room for Marvel fans in India.

Jatinder Singh, an Indian box office expert and journalist, said to The Wrap, “Indian tentpoles have been outperforming a lot of Hollywood blockbusters.” He also gave an earlier example of how this happened even in 1998 when Titanic was released. Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai dethroned the Leonardo DiCaprio film in India. The film had a mega star cast of Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and Shah Rukh Khan.

In India, both Pathaan and Jawan did better business than Captain Marvel or Spider-Man: No Way Home did at the Indian box office. Bookings for Bollywood films have also increased outside India.

Bookings for Tiger 3 will begin on November 5, and we wait to see if Salman Khan’s film will take Shah Rukh Khan‘s recently released Jawan. There are also reports that Shah Rukh Khan’s film Dunki’s trailer will be shown in theaters alongside Katrina and Salman’s film.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the spy universe film, which is the third installment of the Tiger series, has opened to great advance booking numbers overseas. Reports suggest that currently, the film is working like a charm at the ticket window in the UK as per pre-sales.

Will Salman Khan‘s film make and break records in India and overseas? The top 5 highest-grossing films in the UK include three for Shah Rukh Khan, two for Aamir Khan, and one for Salman Khan.

Tiger 3 follows the events of Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), and Pathaan (2023).

