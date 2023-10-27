If you are an ardent Instagram user, there are high chance you must have seen many videos of Malaika Arora leaving her Mumbai flat for some salon or gym. She also often visits the gym and interacts with the paps. However, her latest appearance has left fans worried.

In a recent video, Malaika can be seen sporting a huge black mark on her hamstring. The actress tried hiding her mark from the paps, but it was quite visible.

Soon the video shared by popular paparazzi Viral Bhayani went viral, and fans started commenting. While some wanted to know how she got injured, some wished her a speedy recovery. One comment read, “She’s injured!!! instead of wishing her well, some people are making fun of her pains!,” while another read, “Comment section is toxic to another level.”

‘OMG ,, get well soon,” wrote another Malaika fan. Another fan thought Arjun Kapoor has something to do with it, “Arjun Kapoor ki koi harkatt lagri hai muje to.”

Some even trolled her for showing off her injury, “At least she should wear decent clothes in such situations to not make fun of her wound publically:),” while another netizen wrote, “Etna lagha he tabhi isko shorts. Pehnna hai.”

Last year the Chhaiya Chhaiya girl suffered a car accident in April 2022. May Malaika have a speedy recovery!

On the other hand, Malaika and Arjun’s relationship made headlines after news of their breakup went viral. Rumors Mills had that the duo has parted ways. Fans also were curious after Arjun headed for a solo trip. Netizens wondered why GF Malaika Arora did not accompany them.

However, a dinner date shut all rumors. A few days after the rumors, the duo was spotted on a dinner date. There were also rumors that Arjun Kapoor has been dating social media influencer Kusha Kapila, who has recently separated from her husband.

Malaika Arora was previously married to Arbaaz Khan.

