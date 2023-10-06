Kusha Kapila Finally Breaks Silence On Why She Shared About Her Divorce, "I Was 100% Bullied Into Sharing It," Also Talks About Crying & Feeling Bad

Kusha Kapila is a well-known name in the world of social media. The influencer who shot to fame playing her impressions of Punjabi Auntys. The comedian-turned-actress made her Bollywood Debut in 2020 with Ghost Stories, where she was a part of Karan Johar’s short film. However, after breaking the news about getting divorced, she recently landed in a string of controversies.

Kusha was married to Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia, and the couple called it quits in 2023 after 6 years of marital bliss. After breaking the news, various clips of Kusha talking about infidelity went viral, and she was endlessly attacked and trolled. So much so that her ex-husband, Zorawar, came to the front and took a stand for her.

Recently, while promoting her upcoming film Thank You For Coming, Kusha Kapila decided to speak up for the first time about why she shared the news of her divorce, and her admission came across as a shocker.

While talking about her personal life, which turned into a drama on the internet, the social media influencer turned comedian turned actress shared that she was bullied into sharing the news of her divorce. However, she did not divulge any further details about who forced her to do so.

The actress confessed, as quoted by Indian Express, “I was honestly bullied into sharing my personal news. This is the first time I’m sharing that. I was 100% bullied into sharing it. But I’m glad I shared it on my own terms. I did not want anyone else sharing information about my life with the world, without consulting with me first. You have to put on blinders.”

I actually allot a certain time of the day to crying and feeling bad about it. I give it exactly half an hour, and then I move on with my life. There’s so much to do.”

Kusha Kapil further talked about how she is struggling and dealing with such major turbulence in her personal life and shared, “I actually allot a certain time of the day to crying and feeling bad about it. I give it exactly half an hour, and then I move on with my life. There’s so much to do.”

Kusha is a well-known name in the comedy world, and the influencer enjoys 3.4 million followers on Instagram. She was last seen in Shilpa Shetty’s Sukhee and is now grabbing headlines for her bold portrayal in Thank You For Coming.

The influencer was recently dragged into headlines after her name was allegedly linked to Arjun Kapoor, fueling Malaika Arora’s break up with the 2 States actor. The rumor kept buzzing after it was further speculated that Malaika unfollowed the influencer on social media. Kusha finally decided to take things into her own hands and addressed the bizarre rumors, putting an end to all the speculations.

