Aamir Khan and his next film has been a speculation ever since Laal Singh Chaddha tanked at the Box Office. Before the film was released, it was rumored that the actor has signed RS Prasanna’s next, which will be a remake of a Spanish film, ‘Campeones’. However, after remaking The Forrest Gump and witnessing a downfall, the actor reportedly walked out of Prasanna’s film.

This rumor was followed by another news of Farhan Akhtar stepping into Aamir’s shoes and the PK actor only getting on board as a producer. But the latest update puts all these rumors to rest as buzz suggests that Mr. Perfectionist is ready to explore his acting abilities as the coach in the Spanish remake.

Reports suggest that Aamir Khan is back to lead the film, and he has even thought of a title that would click with the audience. Pinkvilla quoted a source close to the film, revealing the title to be Sitaare Zameen Par. This idea dropped in Aamir’s head since the story of both the films are based on student-teacher relationship and both films have students who are special.

The source said, “The basic plot of the film is about a sports coach bonding with and training a team of specially-abled kids, much like Taare Zameen Par, which chronicled the journey of a teacher and specially-abled student. The interpersonal relationships in the film and the evolution of lead characters is also very much like the cult classic, which led to Aamir and team zeroing down on the title Sitaare Zameen Par.”

Talking about Aamir Khan’s portrayal as the coach to the differently abled team, the source further revealed, “The film will be a slice-of-life sports drama that celebrates life. There is a lot of humor in the screenplay, and it rides on a formula that Aamir has mastered over the years – Laughter, Emotions, and Drama.”

While the tentative title of the film Sitaare Zameen Par has already piqued interest, it is also reported that the Laal Singh Chaddha actor will be knocking the theatres on his ‘tried and tested’ date – Christmas. The film will reportedly aim for Christmas 2024 as its release date.

The date has already been booked by Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To Jungle, and this clash would be exciting since Aamir and Akshay both clashed at the Box Office with Welcome and Taare Zameen Par in 2007.

