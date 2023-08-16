A couple of days back, Farhan Akhtar took social media by storm when he shared the first look of his upcoming film Don 3. The film, which has been in the making for a long time, has kept its fans on its toes as its updates often made headlines. While many lauded Ranveer Singh’s look as the new Don, others slammed the actor and the filmmaker for replacing Shah Rukh Khan as the lead actor. Soon after Farhan dropped the teaser of Don 3, it received massive backlash from the fans.

Earlier, the actor-filmmaker had revealed that it was SRK’s conscious decision to step down from the Don Franchise to make way for new actors. It was also said that the superstar was the one who had suggested RS’ name as the new Don.

Now in the latest interview, Farhan Akhtar finally responded to trolls and reacted to the criticism he and Ranveer Singh received for Don 3. He revealed that he had faced a similar reaction when Shah Rukh Khan was announced as the new Don after Amitabh Bachchan. While showering praises on the Gully Boy actor, Farhan said that the emotional process was the same.

Farhan Akhtar told BBC Asian Network, “I’m just really looking forward to getting it going. I mean Ranveer is amazing. He’s great for the part. He’s also as you can imagine, really excited and really nervous, about the thing you’re filling some big shoes before you. But we went through the same emotional process when Shah Rukh did it and everyone was like ‘Oh my God, how can you replace Mr. Bachchan?.’ That whole thing happened then.”

He went on to add, “It really is about an actor coming in and owning the part and making it really like, giving it their style and their flair. And he has that, he has that in spades. So, he’s going to do a great job. I think the responsibility is more mine now to make sure that the script and the film work out the way I imagine.”

Later when he was asked about the requirements for a good Don, Farhan Akhtar replied saying, “self-confidence, flamboyance and the ability to do anything that your mind is set on.”

