Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has been in the headlines consistently for the massive success of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ and her upcoming Hollywood debut film ‘Heart Of Stone’ alongside Gal Gadot. However, right now she has become the talk of the internet for her latest makeup tutorial video that has gone viral because of how she applies her lipstick.

Yes, you read that right! The recent video has created a stir on social media where she revealed that her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor likes her natural lip colour and often asks her to “wipe off” her lipstick. This didn’t go down well with the netizens and many of them have labelled Ranbir as “a controlling husband”.

In the video, which was posted by Vogue India on its official Instagram account, Alia can be seen giving all her fans a glimpse of how she applies the lipstick. While applying lipstick on her lips, the ‘Brahmastra’ actress likes to move her mouth across the lipstick instead of moving the lip shade across her mouth.

Alia said, “The way I apply my lipstick is not considered [normal]. It’s a bit weird”. However, then, she rubs it off for a muted colour to her lips. After applying the lipstick, Alia Bhatt says, “The reason I do this, I’ll tell you why is because a lot of time after eating I touch up my lipstick, I don’t know, I think something about moving the lipstick across my mouth is just way more tedious as opposed to moving my mouth across the lipstick.” Watch it below.

Alia Bhatt’s makeup tutorial also added, “I thought, that was just something that I worked out for myself and then, I rub it off. Because one thing my husband [when he wasn’t my husband when he was my boyfriend as well] says when we used to go out at night, he used to say ‘Wipe that [lipstick] off. Wipe that off’. Because he loves the natural colour of my lip.” And, this statement of the actress has sparked outrage among netizens.

Watching the video that has over 55K likes, one user wrote, “Girl run!” while another said, “Wow that was so uncomfortable to watch. And wipe it off? No sirrr”. A third comment read, “I like how naive she is and always exposes Ranbir Kapoor‘s toxic behaviour unironically lol”. One netizen commented, “She is literally glorifying such misogynistic behavior. But why? Well she might think it’s cute but it’s not. Her husband doesn’t like if her voice goes above certain decibel, her husband legit orders her to wipe off the lipstick she be wearing. Based on how she’s narrating, it smells like misogyny.”

One user stated, “That’s a Red Flag- WIPE IT OFF,” another wrote, “I can’t believe a top actress of her time rubs off her expensive lipstick because her “bf/husband” tells her to rub it off.” One user even compared Ranbir Kapoor with Kabir Singh and said, “Very Kabir Singh that sounded haan”.

However, there were the fans and followers who immediately came to Alia Bhatt’s rescue. One fan wrote, “When we love someone, sometimes we do what our partner likes. What’s wrong with that. Everyone does that. It’s normal,” while another supported, “Is she obsessed with her husband? Yes. (I don’t see a problem though.) But why is everyone calling this misogyny? I don’t get it. If she preferred a certain way his hair/ beard looked and told him to do it that way, would that be considered the feminine equivalent of misogyny? Couples do that. She’s a successful actress with a very successful career. Clearly she’s not oppressed and wears many lipstick shades all the time. Over time we’ve really lost the entire plot.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt, who is basking in the glory of Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is gearing up for her upcoming release Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

